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Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Curves On Lavish Summer Getaway

Emily Ratajkowski Check Out My Summer Body

By TMZ Staff
Published
Emily Ratajkowski's Sexy Summer Vacay
Launch Gallery
Em Rata's Sexy Summer! Launch Gallery

If anyone knows how to do summer, it's Emily Ratajkowski ... 'cause the model just dropped a fresh batch of vacation pics and they're turning plenty of heads!

Emily gave fans a peek inside her getaway at La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel, sharing a series of sizzling snaps from the luxurious retreat. And, unsurprisingly, she packed plenty of bikini looks for the occasion.

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But it wasn't just swimwear stealing the spotlight ... Emily also rocked a series of barely-there crochet dresses and crop tops, showing off her signature model physique from every angle.

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From poolside lounging to soaking up the scenery, Emily looked completely in her element while living her best vacation life.

Check out the gallery!

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