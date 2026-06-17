Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Curves On Lavish Summer Getaway

If anyone knows how to do summer, it's Emily Ratajkowski ... 'cause the model just dropped a fresh batch of vacation pics and they're turning plenty of heads!

Emily gave fans a peek inside her getaway at La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel, sharing a series of sizzling snaps from the luxurious retreat. And, unsurprisingly, she packed plenty of bikini looks for the occasion.

But it wasn't just swimwear stealing the spotlight ... Emily also rocked a series of barely-there crochet dresses and crop tops, showing off her signature model physique from every angle.