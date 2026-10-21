Kim Kardashian Turns 46, Check Out Her Hottest Pics!

It's the OG influencer's birthday today -- Kim Kardashian turns 46, and no doubt she's still one of Hollywood's hottest chicks!

Whether modeling her SKIMS on socials or donning swimwear that breaks the internet, this lacy lady puts the ASS in Calabasas!

If you follow Kim, you know she loves a vacay, but phone eats first and therefore every trip comes with a camera roll full of content. This beachside selfie featuring an animal print bikini and a sarong is totes so RIGHT!

She never wastes a minute cinching the waste, and she makes it look painless and effortless!

Can you keep up with Kim?! Check out the gallery!