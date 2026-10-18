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Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and More Celebs Stun At Academy Museum Gala

Academy Museum Gala Who's Who Of Hollywood Attend ... Swift, Kardashian, Jenner, Bieber And More!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
6th Annual Academy Museum Gala
Launch Gallery
6th Annual Academy Museum Gala Launch Gallery
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Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were just some of Hollywood's biggest celebs to grace the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles Saturday night -- and Taylor even delivered a musical performance in front of the star-studded crowd!

The list of megastars who arrived at the sixth annual charity event -- held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures -- was absolutely mindboggling.

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In addition to Taylor, Kim K and Kendall, there was Kendall's boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, Hailey Bieber, Demi Moore, Eva Longoria, Olivia Munn, Emily Ratajkowski, Sofia Richie, Hunter Schafer, Karlie Kloss, Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Mia Goth and Sabrina Carpenter.

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And that wasn't all. You also had John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, Adrien Brody and his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, Leo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, Kristen Wiig, Jessica Alba, Priyanka Chopra, Pierce Brosnan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dakota Fanning, Kerry Washington and many more. 

Every celeb was dressed to the nines posing for paparazzi pics on the red carpet before heading inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to raise money for the museum's movie exhibitions, film screenings and other programs.

Taylor, no surprise, was the feature attraction both on and off stage. She looked incredible in her strapless light blue Dior gown and so did Kim K, who went all vintage Elizabeth Taylor in a 1951 Balenciaga dress.

Just in case you're wondering ... there were no fireworks between Kim and Taylor at last night's event. Of course, everyone knows about their rocky past going back to 2016 involving Kanye West, Kim's ex-hubby. In fact, Kim and Taylor never even crossed paths, just missing each other on the red carpet. Phew, that was close!

What a night in Hollywood!    

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