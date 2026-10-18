Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and More Celebs Stun At Academy Museum Gala

Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were just some of Hollywood's biggest celebs to grace the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles Saturday night -- and Taylor even delivered a musical performance in front of the star-studded crowd!

The list of megastars who arrived at the sixth annual charity event -- held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures -- was absolutely mindboggling.

Every celeb was dressed to the nines posing for paparazzi pics on the red carpet before heading inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to raise money for the museum's movie exhibitions, film screenings and other programs.

taylor swift performing the fate of ophelia for the first time https://t.co/SyamHBZKZv @besttofswift

Taylor, no surprise, was the feature attraction both on and off stage. She looked incredible in her strapless light blue Dior gown and so did Kim K, who went all vintage Elizabeth Taylor in a 1951 Balenciaga dress.

Just in case you're wondering ... there were no fireworks between Kim and Taylor at last night's event. Of course, everyone knows about their rocky past going back to 2016 involving Kanye West, Kim's ex-hubby. In fact, Kim and Taylor never even crossed paths, just missing each other on the red carpet. Phew, that was close!