Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and More Celebs Stun At Academy Museum Gala
Academy Museum Gala Who's Who Of Hollywood Attend ... Swift, Kardashian, Jenner, Bieber And More!!!
Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were just some of Hollywood's biggest celebs to grace the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles Saturday night -- and Taylor even delivered a musical performance in front of the star-studded crowd!
The list of megastars who arrived at the sixth annual charity event -- held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures -- was absolutely mindboggling.
In addition to Taylor, Kim K and Kendall, there was Kendall's boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, Hailey Bieber, Demi Moore, Eva Longoria, Olivia Munn, Emily Ratajkowski, Sofia Richie, Hunter Schafer, Karlie Kloss, Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Mia Goth and Sabrina Carpenter.
And that wasn't all. You also had John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, Adrien Brody and his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, Leo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, Kristen Wiig, Jessica Alba, Priyanka Chopra, Pierce Brosnan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dakota Fanning, Kerry Washington and many more.
Every celeb was dressed to the nines posing for paparazzi pics on the red carpet before heading inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to raise money for the museum's movie exhibitions, film screenings and other programs.
taylor swift performing the fate of ophelia for the first time https://t.co/SyamHBZKZv @besttofswift
Taylor, no surprise, was the feature attraction both on and off stage. She looked incredible in her strapless light blue Dior gown and so did Kim K, who went all vintage Elizabeth Taylor in a 1951 Balenciaga dress.
Just in case you're wondering ... there were no fireworks between Kim and Taylor at last night's event. Of course, everyone knows about their rocky past going back to 2016 involving Kanye West, Kim's ex-hubby. In fact, Kim and Taylor never even crossed paths, just missing each other on the red carpet. Phew, that was close!
What a night in Hollywood!
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Eva Longoria
Kim Kardashian
Jacob Elordi
Olivia Munn
Demi Moore
Hailey Bieber
Taylor Swift
Kendall Jenner
Elizabeth Taylor
Jessica Alba
Leonardo DiCaprio
Emily Ratajkowski
Priyanka Chopra
Pierce Brosnan
Karlie Kloss
Mia Goth
John Legend
Chrissy Teigen
Sofia Richie
Kanye West
Sabrina Carpenter
Jamie Lee Curtis
Dakota Fanning
Kristen Wiig
Adrien Brody
Kerry Washington
Anna Kendrick
Vittoria Ceretti
Brittany Snow
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