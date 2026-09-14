Emmys 2026: All the Celebrity Arrivals, Best-Dressed Stars and Photos

The Emmys red carpet is officially heating up ... and Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Shailene Woodley are already making major style statements!

Ciara Miller, the "Summer House" star and one of the hosts of E!'s Emmys red-carpet coverage, turned heads as she arrived at the Peacock Theater Monday night. And Adam Brody was another early standout, keeping things sharp in a classic black suit with a pop of color.

Host Mariska Hargitay is looking like the trophy herself -- the 'Law & Order' star is stunning in red before she hits the stage hosting TV's biggest night.

Steve Carrell, Coleman Domingo, and John Mulaney all showed up looking handsome and fashionable as ever ... proving its not just the women who look stunning.

Niecy Nash-Betts, who hit the carpet alongside wife Jessica Betts, showed out for for a glamorous couples moment ... before heading inside with the rest of TV's most popping talent.

Kristen Bell also hit the carpet ... a wonder in white, thanks to her stunning silk maxi dress. Her comedy, "Nobody Wants This," is up for Outstanding Comedy Series ... and she definitely looks the part of a leading lady

The carpet is packed with familiar faces from across Hollywood, including stars from "The Pitt," "Hacks," "Widow's Bay" and some of the year's biggest TV hits.

And Lisa Rinna definitely deserves her own spotlight. The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star arrived in a seriously attention-grabbing gown featuring a dramatic thigh-high slit, putting her legs front and center as she posed for photographers.

Rinna wasn't the only one bringing the drama. Derek Hough, Lance Bass, Melissa Rivers, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter, Rose Abdoo, Desi Lydic and plenty of other stars have also made their way down the carpet.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are being held Monday night in Los Angeles, with as the show's Mariska host.