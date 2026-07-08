Rob Reiner Gets Posthumous Emmy Nomination For Acting in 'The Bear'

The late and great Rob Reiner is up for a new award ... he's among the nominees for this year's Emmys ... getting a posthumous nomination for his work in "The Bear."

Rob played Albert Schnur in Season 4 of the hit FX series ... appearing in 3 episodes in one of his last roles as an actor ... a franchiser mentoring Edwin Lee Gibson's Ebraheim as he tries to expand The Original Beef sandwich walk-up restaurant.

While Season 5 of "The Bear" just aired ... Season 4 is what is eligible for Emmy noms for this award cycle, and now Rob is in the running for some hardware.

Season 5 includes a phone conversation with Rob's character that does not feature him in the scene ... but pays homage to the actor.

Rob died on December 14 alongside his wife, Michele ... the couple was allegedly murdered by their son Nick Reiner at their home in Brentwood.

Nick currently awaits a trial date ... but he will be in court Sept. 15 to determine when a preliminary hearing will occur.