Mariska Hargitay Reveals Biological Father After Decades

After more than 30 years of uncertainty, Mariska Hargitay has revealed her biological father is not Mickey Hargitay, the man who raised her, but a famous Italian singer and comedian.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair and in her documentary, "My Mom Jayne," the 'Law and Order' star confirms her biological father is Italian singer and comedian Nelson Sardelli.

She shared that her mom, Jayne Mansfield, had a brief relationship with Sardelli after separating from Mickey. Mansfield later reconciled with Mickey before Mariska was born, and he raised her as his daughter.

Hargitay says she discovered the truth in her 20s after seeing a photo of Sardelli and noticing a strong resemblance. When she brought it up to Mickey, he insisted he was her biological father. She says the topic was never discussed again before Mickey died in 2006.

Mariska says she still considers Mickey her true father saying ... "I’m Mickey Hargitay’s daughter -- that is not a lie."