Katy Perry Joins Justin Trudeau's Cringey Dance to His Son's New Song

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are proving love can make you do some deeply embarrassing things ... breaking out their cringiest dance moves in the middle of a hardware store.

The former Canadian prime minister and his pop-star girlfriend filmed themselves grooving inside a Montreal Home Hardware when his 18-year-old son Xavier Trudeau, known as Xav, came on the radio with his new song, " DOWNTOWN. "

Justin kicks off the cringe-fest holding a plunger and plastic tubs before awkwardly shuffling and mouthing the words ... then Katy flips the camera around and jumps in with a hoedown stomp of her own.

The whole thing has some serious parents-trying-to-look-cool energy ... though Xav apparently approved, 'cause he posted the clip to Instagram while encouraging fans to share their own videos using the track.

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"DOWNTOWN" is Xav's second single after releasing "Til the Nights Done" in February ... and nothing says young, hip recording artist quite like dad dancing beside the plumbing supplies.