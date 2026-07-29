Justin Trudeau Gets Handsy Slathering SPF on Katy Perry In South Of France

Gettin' Up In There With the SPF!!!

Justin Trudeau had his hands all over Katy Perry in the South of France ... in the name of sun safety, of course!

The former prime minister of Canada was applying KP's sunscreen, and he made sure to get all up in there ... going fully under her dress to protect the girls.

The move got some giggles out of the group -- Katy included -- as they went out on the water to soak up some sun.

The legendary lovers also enjoyed some wholesome moments during the adorable outing, like posing for a selfie while they smiled ear-to-ear.

They kept things cute for their fun-filled day in France -- with Katy in an aqua dress and JT in a button-down shirt and pants.

These two have no problem packing on PDA ... they've been flaunting their romance all over social media for months.