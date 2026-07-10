Katy Perry Uses Boyfriend Justin Trudeau To Hype Her New Song 'Watch It Burn'

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are still going strong ... promoting her new song with a social media dance trend.

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Katy posted a video on her Instagram ... she and Justin are jumping around, having a grand old time hopping around to her new single, "Watch It Burn."

Justin hops into frame as Katy lip synchs and hops around herself.

Katy captioned the post ... "Ancient texts say that if you hop to this song you will get 1,000 years of good luck."

Didn't see that on the Rosetta Stone, but we'll take your word for it, Katy!

Katy and Justin hopped into a full-blown romance after being spotted having a dinner date back in July 2025 ... now they're both dancing on IG like they have no cares in the world.