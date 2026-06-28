Katy Perry’s Festival Set Canceled Over Dangerous Weather Conditions

Katy Perry is speaking out after her scheduled set at Werchter Boutique was abruptly canceled due to severe weather and crowd safety concerns ... with the singer saying she was already backstage getting ready when the news hit.

In a post shared to fans, Perry explained the last-minute nature of the decision, saying she was in the middle of hair and makeup when she was informed the show could not go on.

Perry took to Instagram and wrote "Sadly my set @WerchterBoutique tonight can’t happen due to a government mandated cancellation because of the incoming inclement weather and crowd safety concerns."

The California girl continues ... "I was backstage at the show in the middle of hair and makeup when this news was delivered, and they gave me no choice. I am just as unhappy as you are."

The pop star emphasized the cancellation was out of her hands, pointing to safety concerns for the massive crowd, adding "Unfortunately this is beyond my control, but the safety of all 55,000 of you always comes first and foremost."

Perry also shared her disappointment over missing the show, noting she had been looking forward to returning after 17 years. She apologized to fans, said she wished she could change the weather so they could all still be together, and joked that she had even planned to wear the same outfit from her 2009 appearance.