Noah Kahan Urges Fans Not to Poop in Seats After Video Goes Viral

Noah Kahan has A #1 rule for #2s at his stadium tour ... if nature calls, head for the restroom, don't leave a stool sample at your seat.

The singer took to X after a viral video appeared to show alleged feces left near seats following his concert Friday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, the opening stop of his "The Great Divide" tour.

Trying to make light of the crappy situation, Kahan admitted "I've pooped my pants as much as the next 29 year old."

But he urges fans to help take a load off of the stadiums' staffs, "there's a venue worker out there with a 1000 yard stare after dealing with that."

The post quickly took off online, with fans cracking up over Kahan's brutally honest plea -- and his admission that he's apparently no stranger to embarrassing bathroom mishaps himself.

The alleged mess became a hot topic on social media after videos circulated showing what appeared to be human feces near the seating area -- TMZ has not independently verified what the substance in the videos actually was, but the imaging speaks for itself.

It's certainly not the kind of viral moment Kahan was hoping would kick off his world tour, but his message couldn't have been clearer, enjoy the music ... just don't leave any "surprises" behind for the cleanup crew.