Will Arnett Goes Off on Jason Bateman Over Poop Question Tied to Amy Poehler

Play video content Video: Will Arnett Snaps at Jason Bateman Over Poop Question Tied to Amy Poehler Smartless

Will Arnett isn't takin' any crap from Jason Bateman ... especially when it comes to being asked if he poops in front of his ex-wife, Amy Poehler.

Will and Jason sat down Monday for an episode of the actors' podcast, "Smartless," which they cohost with Sean Hayes, and things got a little tense when the convo turned to Will's bathroom habits during his marriage to Amy.

Check out the clip ... Jason asks Will if he ever pooped in front of Amy, and Will isn't amused, claiming Jason is only looking for clicks, and he never talks about "potty" stuff.

But Jason keeps going, pointing out Will was married to Amy and had 2 kids with the actress ... again asking Will if he ever dropped a deuce in front of his ex-wife.

Will's clearly annoyed by the prying poop questions ... ripping Jason for questioning whether he has manners ... but Jason stands his ground.