Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Reunite on 'SNL' as Kristi Noem & Pam Bondi

"Saturday Night Live" fans got a double dose of nostalgia and political satire this weekend, as Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reunited ... stepping into the shoes of two of Donald Trump's most talked-about allies.

Poehler kicked off the cold open as MAGA Attorney General Pam Bondi, while Fey shocked the audience with a surprise cameo as gun-toting Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"Before I don't answer, I'd like to insult you personally," Poehler's Bondi quipped, setting the tone for a roast-style mock hearing filled with political digs and rapid-fire one-liners. Fey's Noem stormed in with an oversized gun, declaring, "I'm the rarest type of person in Washington D.C. ... a brunette Donald Trump listens to."

The sketch went straight for real-life headlines, with Fey parodying Noem's infamous story about shooting her family dog, deadpanning, "Dogs don't just get shot -- heroes shoot them."

The Hunting Wives Season 2 Trailer pic.twitter.com/vjUz0KZpTP — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 12, 2025 @nbcsnl

Aubrey Plaza also made a cameo in a "Hunting Wives" parody. Soon after, Tina Amy and Seth Meyers rejoined the Weekend Update desk together.