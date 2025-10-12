Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Reunite on 'SNL' as Kristi Noem & Pam Bondi
"Saturday Night Live" fans got a double dose of nostalgia and political satire this weekend, as Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reunited ... stepping into the shoes of two of Donald Trump's most talked-about allies.
Poehler kicked off the cold open as MAGA Attorney General Pam Bondi, while Fey shocked the audience with a surprise cameo as gun-toting Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
"Before I don't answer, I'd like to insult you personally," Poehler's Bondi quipped, setting the tone for a roast-style mock hearing filled with political digs and rapid-fire one-liners. Fey's Noem stormed in with an oversized gun, declaring, "I'm the rarest type of person in Washington D.C. ... a brunette Donald Trump listens to."
The sketch went straight for real-life headlines, with Fey parodying Noem's infamous story about shooting her family dog, deadpanning, "Dogs don't just get shot -- heroes shoot them."
The Hunting Wives Season 2 Trailer pic.twitter.com/vjUz0KZpTP— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 12, 2025 @nbcsnl
Aubrey Plaza also made a cameo in a "Hunting Wives" parody. Soon after, Tina Amy and Seth Meyers rejoined the Weekend Update desk together.
With their signature chemistry and sharp political timing, Tina and Amy once again proved why they're the queens of satire.