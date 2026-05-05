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Billie Eilish Opens Up to Amy Poehler About Suppressing Her Tourette's Tics

Billie Eilish to Amy Poehler I Have to Suppress My Tourette's Tics In All My Interviews

By TMZ Staff
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TEMPERING THE TICS
Video: Billie Eilish Talks Suppressing Tourette’s Tics With Amy Poehler
Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Billie Eilish had a good hang with Amy Poehler ... but admitted she was keeping her Tourette's tics in check the whole time.

During Tuesday's episode of the comedian's "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" podcast ... Billie opened up about her Tourette Syndrome, and how she does everything she possibly can to "suppress" her tics to keep from being "distracting," especially in interviews.

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Billie Eilish Glamour Shots Launch Gallery
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She told Amy ... "As soon as I leave the room, I have to let them all out." The singer said her tics are mostly just vocal noises that she can keep quiet.

But Billie explained she'll also have tics in her knees, elbows and fingers ... especially when she's actively trying to suppress any that could be seen or heard on camera.

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She told Amy she was suppressing as they speak, saying ... "I'm doing everything I can to suppress every single tic that's visible from the top of my head to about right here," pointing to where the table cuts her off.

At one point, Amy thanked Billie because their chat helped her understand more about her own "really bad" intrusive thoughts she would "never ever ever" share.

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Billie Eilish On Stage Launch Gallery
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Billie noted those come with an extra hurdle for people with Tourette's, saying ... "Now imagine those intrusive thoughts, but your mouth has to say them out loud."

She said that's how people with Tourette's "pretty much spend our days" ... clarifying that suppression is a "privilege" that some people don't have.

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