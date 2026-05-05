Billie Eilish Opens Up to Amy Poehler About Suppressing Her Tourette's Tics

Play video content Video: Billie Eilish Talks Suppressing Tourette’s Tics With Amy Poehler Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Billie Eilish had a good hang with Amy Poehler ... but admitted she was keeping her Tourette's tics in check the whole time.

During Tuesday's episode of the comedian's "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" podcast ... Billie opened up about her Tourette Syndrome, and how she does everything she possibly can to "suppress" her tics to keep from being "distracting," especially in interviews.

She told Amy ... "As soon as I leave the room, I have to let them all out." The singer said her tics are mostly just vocal noises that she can keep quiet.

But Billie explained she'll also have tics in her knees, elbows and fingers ... especially when she's actively trying to suppress any that could be seen or heard on camera.

She told Amy she was suppressing as they speak, saying ... "I'm doing everything I can to suppress every single tic that's visible from the top of my head to about right here," pointing to where the table cuts her off.

At one point, Amy thanked Billie because their chat helped her understand more about her own "really bad" intrusive thoughts she would "never ever ever" share.

Billie noted those come with an extra hurdle for people with Tourette's, saying ... "Now imagine those intrusive thoughts, but your mouth has to say them out loud."