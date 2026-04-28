Billie Eilish Addresses Rumors She and Brother Finneas Had a Falling Out

Billie Eilish is breaking her silence on rumors she and her brother and collaborator Finneas had a falling out ... she says it's a bunch of baloney!

The singer cut straight to the point on those rumors during an interview for ELLE's May 2026 issue, saying ... "Finneas and I have never and will never have a falling-out, ever in our lives. We'll get in the biggest f***ing fight you've ever heard of in your life … and five minutes later, we're back, laughing and making music."

The "Birds of a Feather" hitmaker even went as far as saying she "might literally never make a song again" if she were to never see her big bro again.

Well, seems like the case is closed there. Billie and Finneas are as close as ever -- and that ain't changing.

As you know, Billie and Finneas went viral after they uploaded their song "Ocean Eyes" to SoundCloud in 2015. The tune was written by Finneas for his own band, but when he had Billie sing it, he knew it was special ... and the rest is history.