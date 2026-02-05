Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Finneas O'Connell Defends Billie Eilish's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Finneas Did Billie's Grammys Speech Offend You? Then Cry Me A River!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Billie Eilish's acceptance speech at the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony Sunday night raised eyebrows ... and now her brother Finneas is coming to her defense.

The producer shared his response to the criticism of his sister's remarks on Instagram Threads on Wednesday, writing ... "seeing a lot of very powerful old white men outraged about what my 24 year old sister said during her acceptance speech. We can literally see your names in the Epstein files."

ICYMI ... Billie and Finneas won the Song of the Year award for their work on "Wildflower" during the 2026 Grammys ... and the singer used her time on stage to speak her mind about a touchy topic.

Billie began her speech with ... "As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land," Variety reports.

She continued ... "I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and f*** ICE is all I wanna say, sorry. Thank you so much."

FWIW ... Billie's mansion sits on land historically inhabited by the Tongva tribe of Native Americans -- along with the rest of Los Angeles -- and a spokesperson for the tribe has since expressed appreciation for the singer's sentiment.

It's worth mentioning Billie wasn't the only person to slam ICE at the Grammys -- Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, and Kehlani all showed their disapproval of the agency during the ceremony.

