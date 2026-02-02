Alex Warren Reveals What Went Wrong With His Grammys Performance

Alex Warren had a rough time performing at the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony Sunday night ... and he's blaming an error with his in-ear monitors for the mess-up.

ICYMI ... the songwriter, who was put up for the Best New Artist award, performed his track "Ordinary" during the broadcast -- and he was about half a beat behind for part of the song, E! News reports.

Warren tried adjusting his microphone pack while singing ... eventually pulling his in-ear monitors out.

Warren addressed the glitch on TikTok on Sunday evening ... over a layered and off-time version of "Ordinary," he wrote the caption ... "When you’re performing at the Grammys and all you hear is this in your in ears."

The singer put his head in his hands and mock-screamed in frustration.

The comments section of the post was full of support for Warren, with Trisha Paytas writing he "crushed it" on stage.