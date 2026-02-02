Darius Dixson Supports Kehlani for Her 'F*** ICE' Grammy Acceptance Speech

Play video content TMZ.com

Darius Dixson walked into L.A. hotspot TAO as a 2-time Grammy winner for his song "Folded" last night ... but he told us the most important thing was his collaborator Kehlani's speech.

DIXSON told us ... "The most important artists of our time say important things when it counts, and I believe that Kehlani is just doing what she's supposed to do, and I'm gonna stand next to her, man."

Kehlani accepts her first GRAMMY, winning Best R&B Performance for “Folded.” pic.twitter.com/JK1mWAF73J — RNB RADAR (@rnbradar) February 1, 2026 @rnbradar

ICYMI ... Kehlani went after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement head-on Sunday.

During her acceptance speech, she said, "Everybody is so powerful in this room, and together we're stronger in numbers to speak against all the injustice going on in the world right now."

She continued ... "So instead of letting it be just a couple few here and there, I hope everybody's inspired to join together as a community of artists and speak out against what's going on. And I'm going to leave this and say f*** ICE."

According to DIXSON, "She's speaking truth to power, so I can't do nothing but respect that."

Kehlani wasn't the only one to go political during music's biggest night. Host Trevor Noah took a dig at Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton for their ties to Jeffrey Epstein.