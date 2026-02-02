Lola Young's F-Word During Grammys Speech Slips By Censors

Lola Young had a great night at the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony ... but her slip of the tongue ended up slipping by censors.

Here's the deal ... the pop star won the award for Best Pop Solo Performance last night, and her emotions really must have caught up with her ... because she dropped an F-bomb while accepting her Grammy.

Lola admitted she didn't have anything prepared for the moment, stating ... "I don’t know what to say. Thank you so much. You can tell by my f***ing ... Sorry, sorry, sorry."

Lola ended up composing herself, and she said she was "very, very grateful" for the award.

The thing is, the F-bomb apparently made it past CBS censors on YouTube TV ... and the slip-up could mean an FCC fine's on the table, Deadline reports.

Lola wasn't the only artist who dropped a four-letter word during the Grammys ... Sabrina Carpenter got bleeped while performing "Manchild" at the awards show, and Billie Eilish did too while making a statement about ICE.