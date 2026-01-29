Odessa A'zion Drops Out of 'Deep Cuts' After Casting Controversy

If you were getting all pumped about seeing Odessa A'zion in the upcoming romance drama flick "Deep Cuts," this might be a bummer -- she's dropped out of the movie's cast.

The actress explained her reasoning on her Instagram Story on Wednesday night ... and admitted she didn't realize the character she was set to play, Zoe, was of Mexican and Jewish heritage in the 2025 novel the upcoming A24 movie is based on.

Odessa's casting was announced Monday, and fans of the book started posting online about how her own background -- she's Jewish, but does not have Mexican roots -- doesn't fit with the character, according to Variety.

She wrote ... "I went in for Percy, but was offered Zoe instead and instantly said yes! I’m so pissed y’all, I hadn’t read the book and should have paid attention to all aspects of Zoe before accepting…and now that I know what I know? F*** that. I’m out!"

Odessa added there's "a plentitude of people more than capable of playing this role and I am not one of them."

In case you haven't read the book ... Zoe's a close friend of music critic Percy -- who's set to be played by Cailee Spaeny -- and she's also the ex-girlfriend of Percy's love interest Joe, who'll be portrayed by Drew Starkey. The book is about a years-long relationship between a music critic and an aspiring songwriter.

While Odessa said she had been looking forward to getting to work with the project's cast and crew, she couldn't do it in good conscience ... and was "so so sorry that this happened."