Nigella Lawson Signs on as Newest Judge of 'The Great British Bake Off'

I'm Going To Judge 'The Great British Bake Off'!

Nigella Lawson's days are about to get a bit sweeter ... because she's going to be the newest judge of "The Great British Bake Off"!

Nigella announced her casting on Instagram Monday and said she was "giddily grateful" for the opportunity to serve as a judge ... we're sure her fans are feeling the same way, too!

She described "The Great British Bake Off" as a "national treasure" and said she is honored to have been trusted to judge future contestants' creations.

ICYMI ... Nigella's replacing Prue Leith, who announced last week she's left the show after nine seasons.

Prue gave her seal of approval to Nigella, too, describing her casting as a "brilliant choice" in the comments.

Nigella's casting wasn't unexpected ... rumors reportedly swirled about her being tapped to replace Prue shortly after the chef left the show, according to The Guardian.