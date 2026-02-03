Tongva Tribe Responds to Billie Eilish's 'Stolen Land' ICE Callout at Grammys

Billie Eilish's observation about federal immigration and "stolen land" at the Grammy Awards show Sunday night raised eyebrows ... and now a Native American tribe is reacting to the situation.

FYI, while accepting the Song Of The Year award Billie told the crowd ... “As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land ... F*** ICE.”

A conservative journalist named Eric Daugherty publicized the fact the singer’s house sits on land historically inhabited by the Tongva, the indigenous people of the area including Los Angeles. A spokesperson for the Tongva tribe told the Daily Mail Billie's home is “situated in our ancestral land” ... and said Billie didn’t reach out to the tribe before or after making her statement.

However, the spokesperson added ... “We do value the instance when public figures provide visibility to the true history of this country” and said they reached out to Billie to show their appreciation for her public comments.