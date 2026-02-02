SZA Brushes Off Cher's Mix-Up While Presenting at 2026 Grammy Awards

Cher might've made a mistake while presenting Kendrick Lamar and SZA with the Record of the Year award at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday ... but SZA's not taking it personally.

FYI ... the "Believe" singer accidentally read out "Luther Vandross" -- before she corrected herself and named "Luther" the Record of the Year.

SZA talked with Entertainment Tonight and said she didn't mind Vandross being named by Cher ... because his energy "allowed us to win and that allowed it to be memorable." FYI -- Vandross and Cheryl Lynn's cover of "If This World Were Mine" was sampled on the track.

SZA added Cher and Vandross were from the same era and likely knew each other, adding ... "Of course her brain and her energy is connecting that energy to the energies that we're sharing. We're mooching off of what Luther already gave us. So, we're grateful."

The singer also spoke about running into Cher at a tribute show and remarked ... "I was so befuddled by her beauty. She, like, looked me in the eyes and was, like ... I just stopped talking. I don't know what happened to me."

SZA said she had "love" and called the hitmaker her "queen of clubs" twin card ... basically the highly tuned women share passionate creativity.

We asked Brandon T. Jackson for his opinion on the whole situation, and even though he acknowledged Cher made a mistake ... he still called her a "legend."