Hilary Duff Teases World Tour During Los Angeles Concert

How Does A World Tour Sound To You Guys?!

If you thought Hilary Duff's "Small Rooms, Big Nerves" tour just wasn't long enough, you're in luck ... because she just teased a world tour!

The former Disney Channel star dropped the hint about her future plans halfway through her show in Los Angeles on Thursday night in a seriously creative way ... by having three people wear shirts reading "World Tour Loading..."

Hilary Duff surprises fans in LA by announcing her world tour during the show.



They spun around on her mark and showed off the message to the rest of the crowd ... who went completely wild!

Granted, the "Small Rooms, Big Nerves" tour ain't over yet, though ... Hilary's still got six dates in Las Vegas -- three in February, three in May -- planned out.

Still, Hilary shared a photo of the shirt reveal on Instagram and wrote there was "more to come" in her post's caption ... which was about as subtle as a brick.

Hilary's tour wasn't her only big project of 2026 -- she's got her first album in 11 years, "Luck... or Something," set for release next month.