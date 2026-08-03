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Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Kissing on the Beach in France

Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Legendary Lovers ... Swapping Spit!!!

By TMZ Staff
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SUMMER LOVIN'
Video: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Lock Lips on French Beach
BACKGRID

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau clearly have no problem with PDA ... because they were making out in the South of France in front of everyone on the beach ... including photogs.

Video shows the "Legendary Lovers" singer and the ex-prime minister of Canada swapping spit on Thursday ... during a romantic European getaway.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau in Love
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They locked lips at Les Palmiers beach club on Pampelonne Beach in Saint-Tropez ... pausing their sandy stroll to kiss and embrace in full view of cameras.

The legendary lovers have really been enjoying their time in the South of France ... lounging in a boat during an earlier outing.

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RUB A DUB DUB!!!
Video: Justin Trudeau Rubs Sunscreen on Katy Perry During South of France Getaway | TMZ TV
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Cameras caught them that day too ... with JT getting handsy while applying the pop star's sunscreen.

Justin got all up in there ... dipping his hand under her dress ... and we can't blame him ... ya gotta keep the girls safe, after all!!!

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