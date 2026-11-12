Shocking Footage Shows Boy With Autism Being Rescued After 6 Days in Australian Wilderness

Play video content Video: Shocking Footage Shows Boy With Autism Being Found & Rescued Victoria Police

This is the moment a 17-year-old boy with autism was rescued after spending a harrowing 6 days in the Australian bush.

In shocking aerial footage taken from a Victoria Police helicopter ... the shirtless teen -- only identified as William -- can be seen resting under a blanket on some rocks near a stream.

Upon realizing the chopper was there to bring him home ... William pumps his fists in excitement.

As he gets up ... William's beat-red sunburn can be seen. Placing some towels over his shoulders and head, William then gathers what appears to be a lunch box and other belongings.

Eventually, the teen is greeted by a rescuer ... who then helps him put on some rigging before he's airlifted away.

William had been camping with a friend near Walhalla before going missing.

Victoria Police shared in a statement ... "Amazingly, William is in good spirits and for the most part, in good health. He was taken to hospital for monitoring."