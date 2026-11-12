Shocking Footage Shows Boy With Autism Being Rescued After 6 Days in Australian Wilderness
Missing Autistic Teen Rescued After 6 Days in Australian Wilderness ... See Dramatic Footage
This is the moment a 17-year-old boy with autism was rescued after spending a harrowing 6 days in the Australian bush.
In shocking aerial footage taken from a Victoria Police helicopter ... the shirtless teen -- only identified as William -- can be seen resting under a blanket on some rocks near a stream.
Upon realizing the chopper was there to bring him home ... William pumps his fists in excitement.
As he gets up ... William's beat-red sunburn can be seen. Placing some towels over his shoulders and head, William then gathers what appears to be a lunch box and other belongings.
Eventually, the teen is greeted by a rescuer ... who then helps him put on some rigging before he's airlifted away.
William had been camping with a friend near Walhalla before going missing.
Victoria Police shared in a statement ... "Amazingly, William is in good spirits and for the most part, in good health. He was taken to hospital for monitoring."
His mom, Elizabeth, told reporters ... "I’m just over the moon that he’s alive. And he’s never leaving the house again. He’s grounded for life. He’s not going anywhere ever again."