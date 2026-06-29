Pennsylvania Man Under Investigation in Woman's Disappearance, Cops Find Note Praising Ted Bundy

A Pennsylvania man is under investigation in the disappearance of at least one woman after federal authorities arrested him on gun charges and found a letter referencing the late notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

Eugene Horsch was taken into custody Friday after FBI agents and local police stormed his home in Philadelphia and found hazardous chemicals, several firearms, ammunition, and an alleged handwritten note mentioning Bundy ... Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore announced at a news conference.

Vanore says investigators also discovered a 55-gallon drum, a bunch of urns, and secret compartments inside Horsch's home. The probe was triggered on June 19, when a U.S. Park Ranger said they overheard a heated argument between Horsch and his girlfriend in a parked car.

The girlfriend allegedly said Horsch was going to hurt her, so the ranger checked on her and reported the incident to law enforcement.

Vanore says when police caught up to Horsch, he was in possession of a fake Drug Enforcement Administration ID badge, a switchblade, and two guns.

What's more, Vanore says Horsch's girlfriend was also carrying a bogus ID with her photo on the front -- but with the name of a woman who was reported missing in February 2023 in Kensington, a neighborhood in Philly.

The girlfriend reportedly told cops she didn't have a clue about the missing woman ... and she claimed Horsch gave her the fake ID to flash around town because she had outstanding arrest warrants.

Vanore has not publicly identified the missing woman, noting that there's currently no evidence she was ever inside Horsch's home.