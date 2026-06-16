Woman Arrested for Different Alleged Kidnapping, Assault Near Nancy Guthrie's Home

A woman wanted in connection with a violent kidnapping investigation near the home of Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy Guthrie, has been arrested in Arizona.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says 40-year-old Coral Michelle Smith was taken into custody Monday on an active arrest warrant tied to a May aggravated assault and kidnapping case.

According to authorities, Smith allegedly assaulted a woman who later died from her injuries. Detectives say the investigation remains ongoing.

The alleged kidnapping occurred about 7 miles from the Catalina Foothills home where Nancy was last seen. Law enforcement hasn't indicated any connection between Coral's alleged crimes and Nancy's disappearance, which remains unsolved.

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Court records show Smith has a lengthy criminal history. In 2020, she was sentenced to prison after being convicted of robbery in a case that also involved kidnapping and drug charges that were later dropped.

Her record also includes convictions for robbery, criminal trespass, attempted vehicle theft, and disorderly conduct.

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