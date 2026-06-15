Mexican Search Group Will Continue To Look For Nancy Guthrie's Remains Tomorrow

Mexican Search Team Not Giving Up After Tip Comes Up Empty

The Mexican search group that followed up on an anonymous tip in the Nancy Guthrie case isn't giving up just yet ... 'cause they're heading back out tomorrow into the field in hopes of finally finding answers.

Buscando Corazones Nogales tells TMZ ... a tip led them to a remote search area last week, but despite spending days combing through the terrain, they confirmed again they came up empty-handed when it came to locating Nancy's remains.

That said, the group isn't discouraged. Members tell us they'll resume the search tomorrow, focusing on two new locations within the same general area -- which they describe as vast and difficult to cover.

The organization first received information claiming Nancy's remains had been buried in a shallow grave in Mexico. While investigators uncovered 25 unmarked graves during their search, none were linked to Nancy.

As we've reported, Nancy vanished from her Tucson home on January 31. Tucson sits roughly 70 miles from the area currently being searched.