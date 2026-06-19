South Carolina Personal Trainer Found Dead After Gone Missing

Elena Katherine Moore -- a personal trainer in South Carolina who had been missing since last Thursday -- is confirmed to be dead, authorities announced Friday.

According to Lexington officials ... the body found on Wednesday had been officially identified as Moore. No additional details -- such as cause and manner of death -- were released.

Police said Wednesday ... the clothing on the body matched what Moore was wearing when she went missing ... but the coroner would need to identify if it was her.

As we previously reported ... Elena was last seen leaving Planet Fitness just after 9 PM ... wandering into a nearby wooded area. Authorities had searched the area on foot and with a drone.

The 39-year-old was wearing an olive-green zip-up hoodie with black athletic pants when she vanished ... and police told ABC News her seemingly random behavior was "out of character for her." Several surveillance footage screengrabs of Elena in the gym that night have been released by police.

Elena's husband reported her missing last Friday ... and police say she had her phone with her the night she disappeared and at the time cops were trying to track her phone. Police said they did not suspect foul play ... and don't believe she is in imminent danger, WIS 10 reported.

Sondra Campbell -- who says she was a longtime pal of Elena -- told TMZ ... they were at brunch May 31 when Elena's behavior raised red flags.

We're told Elena was acting abnormally during the outing ... frequently getting up from her seat and looking around and out the window as if she was keeping an eye out for someone ... acting "paranoid" and feared for her life.

Sondra adds ... Elena is a "strong-minded individual who lifts everyone around her" and would not just up and leave home unless she had good reason to ... telling us she simply hopes Elena returns safely.

Elena was 39.