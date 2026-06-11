Missing 5-Year-Old Swept Away by Powerful Southern California Waves Found Dead

The body of a 5-year-old girl who was swept into the Pacific Ocean off the Southern California coast has been recovered ... ending a desperate search that captivated the area for nearly two days.

Authorities confirmed the child was pulled into the water near Laguna Beach, about 50 miles south of Los Angeles, during dangerous surf conditions Tuesday night. Bystanders were able to rescue her mother and her sibling, but the girl disappeared beneath the waves.

Her body was found Thursday morning, less than a day after the U.S. Coast Guard suspended a massive search operation that spanned more than 30 hours and covered over 90 square miles of ocean.

According to city officials, the girl was located during an aerial search roughly a quarter mile from where she was swept away.