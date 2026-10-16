Bones Found at Philadelphia Home Linked to 7 Missing Women

Startling discovery at a Philadelphia home that's been linked to 7 missing women ... bones were found on the property.

6abc Philadelphia -- a local outlet in the City of Brotherly Love -- reports that sources say the medical examiner's office was called Thursday to collect bones from the Olney neighborhood residence on the north side of the city.

It's still not clear if the bones are human or connected to any of the cases. Forensic examiners are still investigating.

According to the report, 7 missing women have been connected to the home via videos and images recovered during the investigation. Authorities began excavating the property earlier this week.

Luminol -- a substance used to detect traces of blood the human eye can't see -- was also used earlier this week.

6abc says the house once belonged to Raymond Horsch ... a pornographer who self-published a fictional novel in 2014 titled "Empathy: The Memoir of an Empathetic Serial Killer." Horsch died last year at age 82.