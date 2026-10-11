Idaho College Murder Victims Honored at Friends' Wedding Who Found Their Bodies

Two close friends of the four University of Idaho murder victims are celebrating a major milestone nearly four years after the horrific killings ... and they made sure their late friends were part of their big day.

Emily Alandt and Hunter Johnson -- who were among the first people to discover the bloody crime scene in November 2022 -- tied the knot in Boise, Idaho, over the weekend.

The couple honored their late friends Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle with a special memorial at their wedding ... displaying a sign with their names, along with that of another late friend, Katie Marshall, and the message, "You are forever with us today and every day."

Ethan's mom, Stacy Chapin, was there to celebrate ... sharing photos Sunday of the newlyweds posing alongside her family, including Ethan's dad, Jim, and his triplet siblings, Maizie and Hunter.

The happy occasion comes after an unimaginable nightmare for the couple ... who were called to the off-campus home by surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen the morning after the killings.

Johnson was among the first to enter the house, discovering the bodies of his friends ... a moment that changed both their lives forever.

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Emily and Hunter have previously spoken about leaning on each other to get through the trauma ... with Hunter expressing hope they could someday build a family together.