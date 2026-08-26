Bryan Kohberger Granted New Hearing In Bid To Withdraw Guilty Plea

Bryan Kohberger will get his day in court again ... because a judge has set two court hearings in response to the convicted killer wanting to withdraw his guilty plea.

Judge Steven Hippler -- the very same judge who accepted Kohberger's guilty plea last year -- set a status conference in the matter for June 3, 2027, and an evidentiary hearing on June 17.

Prosecutors asked the judge to dismiss Kohberger's filing without a hearing ... but they didn't get their wish.

While the deal secured a life sentence without the possibility of parole -- and ensured Kohberger could not appeal his sentence -- many people, including some family members of the victims, were frustrated that Kohberger avoided a trial.

Last month, Kohberger filed a petition asking to withdraw his guilty plea.

In the filing, Kohberger alleged he was cajoled into signing it by his defense attorneys ... even though he claimed he was innocent.

He's been in an Idaho prison since July 2025.

Kaylee's father, Steve, said during an interview with "Good Morning America" that he is fine with Kohberger withdrawing his plea ... because he wants Kohberger to face a murder trial.