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Bryan Kohberger Granted New Hearing In Bid To Withdraw Guilty Plea

Bryan Kohberger I'm Getting My Day In Court!!!

By TMZ Staff
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Bryan Kohberger will get his day in court again ... because a judge has set two court hearings in response to the convicted killer wanting to withdraw his guilty plea.

Judge Steven Hippler -- the very same judge who accepted Kohberger's guilty plea last year -- set a status conference in the matter for June 3, 2027, and an evidentiary hearing on June 17.

Bryan Kohberger In Court
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Bryan Kohberger In Court Launch Gallery
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Prosecutors asked the judge to dismiss Kohberger's filing without a hearing ... but they didn't get their wish.

Remember ... Kohberger pled guilty to murdering college students Madison MogenKaylee GoncalvesXana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in 2022 in Idaho.

Remembering Slain Idaho Students
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Remembering Slain Idaho Students Launch Gallery

While the deal secured a life sentence without the possibility of parole -- and ensured Kohberger could not appeal his sentence -- many people, including some family members of the victims, were frustrated that Kohberger avoided a trial.

Last month, Kohberger filed a petition asking to withdraw his guilty plea.

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Read The Letter Launch Doc

In the filing, Kohberger alleged he was cajoled into signing it by his defense attorneys ... even though he claimed he was innocent.

He's been in an Idaho prison since July 2025.

Kaylee's father, Steve, said during an interview with "Good Morning America" that he is fine with Kohberger withdrawing his plea ... because he wants Kohberger to face a murder trial.

Stay tuned ...

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