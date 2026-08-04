Bryan Kohberger: Kaylee Goncalves' Dad Wants Him To Face Murder Trial

Kaylee Goncalves' dad seemingly doesn't mind Bryan Kohberger wanting to change his guilty plea ... because he says he wants to see Kohberger on trial for his daughter's murder.

Steve Goncalves, his wife Kristi, and their youngest daughter, Aubrie appeared on "Today" Tuesday to talk about the case and the new Netflix documentary about the brutal slaying ... "The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare."

Craig Melvin asked Steve if he still wants to see a trial ... especially since Kohberger has filed to take back his guilty plea -- claiming he's innocent and only confessed because of "false promises" and "disinformation."

Steve says he still wants a trial ... telling Craig he'd like people to see all the hard work authorities put in to make a case against Kohberger.

Kaylee's dad also wants to see an example made of Kohberger.

He goes on to say he wants the death penalty ... and feels Kohberger's current life sentence isn't sufficient.

As you know ... Kohberger pled guilty last summer to killing Kaylee, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in November 2022 at a home near the University of Idaho.

Play video content Video: Kaylee Goncalves' Father Turns Podium to Face Bryan Kohberger in Court