Read Bryan Kohberger’s Handwritten Letter Blaming Ex-Lawyer for Life Sentence

Bryan Kohberger handwrote his plea to withdraw his guilty plea … as he makes move to toss his life sentence for the murders at the University of Idaho, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the petition filed by Kohberger, who is currently locked up in an Idaho prison serving a sentence of life without parole, claiming his trial lawyers were “ineffective.”

In the paperwork, Kohberger alleged he entered his plea in the case “not knowingly or voluntarily” because “he was induced by unkept promises.”

He claimed his former lawyer insisted that his plea in court not be truthful, despite his vehement denial of actual guilt.

Kohberger said he was pressured to lie and enter a guilty plea in order to avoid death row.