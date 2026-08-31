Bryan Kohberger's New Lawyer Raises ‘Serious Questions’ About Case

Bryan Kohberger’s new legal team has come out swinging … claiming the public should be careful not to believe everything they’ve heard about the case, TMZ has learned.

The convicted murderer’s new lawyer, Jason Goldman, tells PEOPLE that the public should “simply caution against assuming that everything the public believes it knows about this case tells the complete story.”

Jason added, “There remain serious questions about how this case reached its present posture and a hearing will provide an appropriate forum to address those issues.”