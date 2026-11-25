Play video content Video: Zach Hickerson Says Hayden Forgave Brian TMZ.com

Zach Hickerson says Hayden Panettiere forgave his brother, Brian Hickerson, for his past transgressions ... and it's shocking to him that fans out there can't do the same.

TMZ's own Charlie Neff sat down with Zach for a wide-ranging interview all about Hayden ... and the two discussed the turbulent parts of Brian and Hayden's relationship over the years.

Remember ... Brian was arrested for domestic violence multiple times -- including in 2020 when he allegedly punched Hayden in the face.

Despite Brian claiming they were only friends in the months before Hayden's death, we later learned they had reconciled ... and just kept the relationship quiet to protect Hayden's career.

Zach says Hayden forgave Brian ... and it fascinates him that people outside the relationship are less forgiving than the actual victim herself.

He says he's never tried to justify Brian's actions ... adding that addiction might explain some of Brian's behaviors -- but it's certainly not an excuse for getting physical with Hayden.

Zach says he actually confronted Brian both verbally and physically on multiple occasions ... and played the middleman between Brian and Hayden during their lovers' quarrels.

Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Opened Up About Their Relationship Months Before Death TMZ.com

As for where their relationship was when Hayden died ... Zach says Brian -- who previously called Hayden a "Sunday girl" during an interview with TMZ -- told him they'd had a few of the best weeks as a couple shortly before they traveled to Greenville, South Carolina -- where Hayden overdosed.

Zach and Charlie discuss numerous topics during this interview ... including Hayden's mom, Lesley Vogel, and Hayden's final moments.