Khloe Kardashian's former best friend, Malika Haqq, isn't holding back amid their bitter feud ... she's speaking out and sending a clear message.

On Tuesday, Malika posted a message seemingly directed at Khloe … and she's disputing what sources told us was the reason for the friendship ending.

As TMZ first reported, Malika and Khloe's friendship has been on ice for months. Sources told us the issue arose after a personal photo inside Malika's home was shown on the Hulu reality show "The Girls" … which Malika and her sister Khadijah Haqq appear on … and Khloe produced.

Malika wrote on her social media, "I don't have any photos in my house. I'm not this petty or shallow."

She ended with a warning, "Play with someone else. My silence is your gift. But keep poking the bear."