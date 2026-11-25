Play video content Video: Zach Hickerson Denies Feeling “Responsible" For Hayden Panettiere Death TMZ.com

Zach Hickerson -- the brother of Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend -- says he's hurt that her mom has called him and his brother Brian Hickerson liars ... but he understands that she's a mom in mourning ... though he's pushing back on her claim that he feels "responsible" for what happened to Hayden.

Zach sat down with TMZ's Charlie Neff for a wide-ranging interview all about Hayden ... and he finally addressed comments her estranged mother, Lesley Vogel, has repeatedly made about him since her daughter's untimely passing.

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ICYMI ... just last week, Lesley told "Inside Edition" that Brian and Zach are responsible for Hayden's death, and they both know it -- and she previously accused them of making up a cover story to protect themselves from scrutiny.

Zach says Lesley's making some dangerous -- possibly defamatory claims -- about him and his bro ... and he says they had no reason to lie. He insists he's maintained the same story since the beginning because it's simply the truth.

That said, Zach says he tries to give Lesley grace ... because he knows she's really just distraught over her daughter's passing.

As for if he feels responsible ... Zach says that, like with any tragedy, he wonders if they could have done more to help. Ultimately, though, he doesn't feel responsible for Hayden's passing ... calling it a "tragic accident."

Zach also told us he had a long talk with Lesley about a year ago, and it shed light on a lot about her personality -- and why Hayden always wanted to make sure others felt loved.

If you don't know ... Hayden and Lesley had an extremely complicated relationship. In May, Lesley ripped Hayden's memoir "This Is Me: A Reckoning" -- accusing Hayden of giving her "20 years of trauma" and calling the book a cash grab.

Lesley's statement immediately after Hayden died was also heavily scrutinized ... with even Gayle King calling her reaction "sad" and "unseemly."

Charlie's interview with Zach was wide-ranging ... with the two also discussing Hayden's final moments and backlash he and Brian have received in the months since his death.