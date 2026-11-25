Play video content Video: Princess Love Kicks Ray J Out After Finding Him With Celina Powell

Ray J and Princess Love are back at each other's throats ... after she caught him in the bathroom with Celina Powell, sparking a heated confrontation between the exes ... which ended with Princess kicking Ray out of the house he claims to be paying for.

The drama unfolded during a Tuesday night live stream promoted by Ray J, Princess, Celina, and Brittany Renner. And to make things interesting ... Ray curiously shared the exchange to his Instagram, encouraging viewers to tune in ... posing the question of whether it was all a bit for engagement.

In the heated footage, Princess storms in and immediately orders Ray J to get out ... prompting the singer to ask the people around him why nobody warned him she was coming.

Things get even messier when Ray J reminds Princess he pays the bills ... and she fires back, "And you're gonna continue to."

At one point, Princess asks Ray J why he's so upset with her, reminding him they're no longer together. Ray J tries to calm her down, telling her, "Chill, Princess" ... but she's having none of it.

As Princess walks away, Ray J complains that nobody has his back ... while she orders everyone to leave, declaring, "This is my house, bitch. Everybody's leaving."

And Princess isn't finished ... she's later seen confronting Celina on the front porch, calling her a bitch as the drama spills outside.