An American Airlines passenger tried to make an unauthorized exit at 30,000 feet ... but fellow travelers had other plans ... and now their holiday travel plans are being delayed.

Wild video from AA Flight 1494 shows a male passenger struggling with crew members and passengers, who jumped in to help restrain him ... eventually securing his wrists with zip ties.

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The plane was traveling from San Diego to Chicago early Wednesday when the chaos erupted. According to police, the man left his seat, headed toward the front of the aircraft and attempted to tamper with an exit door.

Passenger Sean Bennett told Chicago's ABC7 someone had tried to "take over the plane" ... praising the quick-thinking travelers who stepped in to stop him.

The flight was diverted to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, landing safely around 1 AM ... where law enforcement met the aircraft and removed the disruptive passenger.

American Airlines confirmed the diversion, thanking its crew and passengers for their help.