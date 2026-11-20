Even My Pilots Won't Use It!!!

Play video content Video: President Trump Says Our ATC Systems Are Outdated!!! Fox News

President Trump is sounding the alarm over America's air traffic control system ... calling it "ancient" and admitting the country is essentially running its skies in slow motion to keep passengers safe ... and revealing that even he doesn't have faith in it.

Speaking at a White House press briefing Friday, Trump blasted the decades-old technology ... revealing that long before becoming POTUS, his private pilots used a system from another country because he didn't trust the FAA's equipment.

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And while Trump insists flying is safe, he says there's a catch ... planes are being handled more slowly, and fewer flights are allowed through, contributing to those frustrating airport delays.

Trump also pointed to the deadly midair collision near Reagan National Airport earlier this year ... claiming modern equipment would have sounded alarms three minutes before the helicopter slammed into a passenger plane.

Play video content 1/29/25 Video: Plane Collides with Helicopter at D.C. Airport

His solution? A whopping $50 billion overhaul. Trump says he's asking Congress for the money to build the world's best air traffic control system ... and claims lawmakers are finally warming up to the idea.

As we previously reported ... the FAA issued a rare nationwide ground stop last Friday after an equipment failure, bringing departing flights across the country to a screeching halt.

Trump initially brushed off concerns about the widespread outages, later telling Americans to relax and insisting there was no coordinated cyberattack. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said there was no evidence the disruptions were connected.

Now, Trump wants Congress to cough up the cash to bring America's aging air traffic control system into the modern era.