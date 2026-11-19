Play video content Video: Trump Appears to Catch Some Z's During Xi Jinping Summit

Donald Trump might be struggling to adjust to the time change in China, because it looks like he was dozing off during President Xi Jinping's speech.

POTUS was caught on camera Thursday ... head down, eyes closed, and head tilting ever so slightly to one side -- while a translator repeated the Chinese president's words in English.

After a few seconds, Trump's eyes opened ... so it's possible he was just resting his eyes -- or something could have woken him up.

If you don't know ... Trump is taking part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit -- along with Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The three powerful world leaders actually sat for their own smaller conference earlier this week.

Trump stayed awake for that one ... though all the travel demands seem to be taking their toll.