Play video content Video: President Trump Calls Vladimir Putin His 'Friend' During Economic Forum in China

Donald Trump was all chummy with Vladimir Putin during an economic forum in China ... and POTUS went so far as to call the Russian strongman "my friend."

Trump's lovefest with Putin was captured on video Thursday at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Shenzhen, China, where world leaders are gathering amid an historic summit between the U.S., China and Russia.

In the clip, Trump walks into a room and smiles at Putin, who is standing just feet away. Trump then points at him and jokingly asks, "Who is he?" Then Trump strolls up to Putin and greets the strongman with a warm handshake as the pair exchange pleasantries.

Trump and Putin then sat down for a little chat, and the two were joined by China's President Xi Jinping. All three leaders made opening remarks before going behind closed doors to have their hour and a half sit down. Following the meeting ... Trump went straight to the airport to fly home to the United States.

The Kremlin issued a statement on what the 3 leaders talked about, saying they "exchanged views in detail on the current international situation and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security."