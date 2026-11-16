Trump Says He's Not Sure Jensen Huang's Mistress is Chinese Spy

... That's What They Call Every Beautiful Chinese Woman

I'm Not Sure His Mistress Was a Spy

Play video content Video: Trump Pushes Back on Chinese Spy Claim

President Donald Trump is pushing back on allegations that Jensen Huang's mistress was a Chinese spy ... claiming people are ready to accuse her of espionage because she's a beautiful woman from China.

POTUS spoke to reporters outside the White House Monday morning ... and he was asked about Alice Huang -- the woman U.S. intelligence services say has ties to China's Ministry of State Security.

In response to whether or not he trusted the intelligence he received about her alleged involvement with the Chinese government, Trump said he's not sure she is a Chinese spy.

The reporter pushes back ... and says Secretary Marco Rubio told the prez she was a Chinese spy -- but he responds that he hadn't heard that.

Trump has one specific reason he's not buying the spy claims ... "Any woman coming to the country that's a beautiful woman, that comes from China, they say she's a spy. I don't know that she was a spy at all."

As we reported ... Jensen sent out a message to employees admitting to and apologizing for the affair. It was later revealed he's also been romantically involved with an Nvidia VP.

Jensen stepped down shortly after the scandal broke ... though Nvidia stock has continued to tumble amid the uncertainty surrounding the company.