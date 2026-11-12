Jensen Huang Was Reportedly Introduced to Suspected Chinese Spy Mistress by Her Husband

Now-ex Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was reportedly introduced to his suspected spy mistresses through a Chinese businessman ... who's also her husband.

People who know the couple told The Wall Street Journal that Kang Wei -- Alice Huang's husband -- is a businessman Jensen had known for a decade, and the one who first introduced him to Alice.

The sources told the outlet that Kang had seemingly accepted his wife's affair with Jensen, and even discussed how close they were.

They said Kang would sometimes joke that his wife was Jensen's personal assistant.

As you know, the affair's caused quite the controversy ... U.S. officials believe Alice is a Chinese spy who'd been recruited because of her proximity to Jensen.