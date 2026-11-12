Yella Beezy: No Conjugal Visits, One Shower Per Day After Murder Conviction

Yella Beezy will be locked up for the rest of his life, which means no conjugal visits from women and no privacy, TMZ has learned.

Yella will be serving his life sentence, without the possibility of parole, in a Texas state jail ... where he will have to follow a strict set of rules. The rapper was found guilty for his role in Mo3’s murder.

Per the facility’s handbook, Yella will be allowed one shower per day and can wear boxers while he rinses off. He will be assigned to a bunk in a cell or a dormitory ... and will have to keep all his property in a small box.

When it comes to in-person visits, Yella may be eligible to have visitors one time per week for two hours.

The rapper will also be allowed to have family members visit, including a romantic partner, but the facility only allows kissing and hand-holding… while sitting on opposite sides of a table.

Yella can spend between $25 and $85 worth of products from the commissary every 2 weeks ... depending on his offender level.