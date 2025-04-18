Yella Beezy Denied Murder Bond Modifications to Attend Son's Football Games

Yella Beezy had his motion to modify his bond in his ongoing capital murder case denied in court this week ... effectively keeping the star rapper under house arrest, until further notice.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained court documents filed this week in Dallas County, Texas that outline the shutdown.

Yella Beezy filed a petition back in March seeking permission from the court to be able to leave the house, solely for the purpose of attending his minor son's football games ... a measure that would ensure "continued family engagement and stability."

Play video content

On Friday, both sides were present in court ... where YB had his motion denied.

Beezy first posted a $750K bond and was released from custody on March 28 ... he stands accused of orchestrating the 2020 murder of rival Dallas rapper Mo3.

Kewon White - the hitman Dallas rapper Yella Beezy is accused of hiring in Mo3 murder- says he'll be home soon during Live from prison pic.twitter.com/dxeTFQ8ntF — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) April 2, 2025 @KollegeKidd