Yella Beezy Seen on Video in Cuffs Surrounded by Cops in Dallas Jail

Yella Beezy is in a heap of trouble ... and nowhere is that more evident than in his latest video -- and we don't mean for one of his rap songs.

Check out surveillance footage, obtained by WFAA ... the rapper is escorted into the Dallas County jail's intake section by a number of cops with his hands cuffed behind his back.

The officers bring Yella up to a police desk, where he just stands quietly looking around, showing no emotion.

In another clip, Yella, still in cuffs, walks to the other side of the desk as two cops shadow him.

Like we said ... Yella is in a helluva lot of trouble. As you know, he was arrested this week and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of rival rapper Mo3 on a Dallas, Texas, highway in November 2020.

According to court documents, Yella hired a hitman -- Kewon White -- to carry out the shooting, paying him in cold hard cash.